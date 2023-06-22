American Dunes to Host GYF Golf Classic on August 21

June 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic, presented by Meijer, will return to the spectacular American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven on Monday, Aug. 21. Morning and afternoon rounds will once again be offered for the 29th annual event at this Jack Nicklaus-designed masterpiece. In its third year of existence, American Dunes donates proceeds to the families of deceased and injured U.S. military personnel.

The golf classic , one of West Michigan's premier charitable and golf events, serves as the primary fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation . In addition, greens fees support Folds of Honor , a charitable organization found by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney that provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders. All profits from American Dunes are donated to Folds of Honor, which has awarded academic scholarships of over $125 million to more than 44,000 recipients since 2007.

There will be a morning and afternoon shotgun start, beginning at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. The scramble-format classic includes lunch, 18 holes of premier golf with a cart, on-course food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings, Johnsonville, Mancino's, Kilwins, Mission BBQ, Anna's House, and Fry Daddy's, beverages provided by Pepsi, Budweiser, and Aquafina, contest holes, and the opportunity to win an array of prizes through a raffle and auction. Click here to register yourself or a foursome and learn more about the event.

ABOUT THE GRIFFINS YOUTH FOUNDATION

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for more than 400 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and young adults with physical disabilities.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.