Reign 2023-24 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 13

June 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the date for the team's 2023-24 home opener will be Friday, October 13 at Toyota Arena, marking their 16th season in Ontario and eighth in the American Hockey League. The Reign's opponent, as well as additional schedule and promotional information will be announced at a later date.

Available now for a limited time, Reign fans have the opportunity to secure tickets for Opening Night and a collectible puck starting at just $25. This offer is available at ontarioreign.com/openingnight

The puck showcases a trio of recent Reign players who have gone on to success with the LA Kings, including Adrian Kempe (2015-17), Mikey Anderson (2019-20) and Quinton Byfield (2020-22).

More schedule and ticket information for the upcoming 2023-24 season will be announced soon.

