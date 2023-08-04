Stars Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Staff

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today the following changes to the club's hockey operations staff, including two promotions from the Texas Stars and two new hires for the Stars' American Hockey League affiliate.

Nick Lazor has been promoted to Dallas where he'll be an Assistant Equipment Manager after serving two seasons in the AHL as Head Equipment Manager for Texas. Additionally, Chris Demczuk has been named the Assistant Video Coach in Dallas following one season as Video Coordinator in Texas.

The Stars also hired Charlie Kaser as the new Head Equipment Manager for Texas. Kaser spent nearly 13 years involved with the Grand Rapids Griffins, including the last five seasons as Assistant Equipment Manager. He also played two seasons of ACHA club hockey at Portland State University while earning his degree in environmental science.

Finally, Texas has hired Josh Johnson as the team's new Video Coach. Johnson arrives after spending two seasons as the Director of Hockey Operations for the University of St. Thomas men's hockey program, where he oversaw the team's video coordination and analytics, community outreach and travel arrangements. He previously served as the Video Coordinator for Robert Morris University in 2020-21 after graduating from the University of Michigan with a sport management degree, while assisting the Wolverines men's hockey program in analytics.

