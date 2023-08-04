IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to Rock House Kids

The Rockford IceHogs Community Fund has awarded a $10,000 grant to Rock House Kids as part of $127,000 in grants being awarded for this grant cycle.

The grant will help Rock House Kids serve a larger number of kids during evening programs, see fewer kids going hungry, serve a larger number of meals on a weekly basis, provide more nutritious food options, and provide a larger selection of food for take home bags.

"We are humbled by the support from the Rockford IceHogs," said Dee Lacny, Executive Director of Rock House Kids. "Their genuine care for the Rockford community and the kids we serve at RHK is evident in more ways than one. The IceHogs are making a huge difference for Rockford's inner-city kids not only with their financial support to help feed our kids through this grant, but also by the players coming and hanging out with them and the donating of tickets so our kids can have the opportunity to experience something they would never have been able to otherwise."

"I had a chance to visit Rock House Kids with a couple of our players last season and it was very moving to see the effect Rock House is having on the kids they serve each night," said Dave Costello, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations for the IceHogs. "One of the areas of focus for the IceHogs Community Fund is improving the quality of life in downtown Rockford and the work Rock House Kids is doing is having a big impact in that area."

In total for this year's grant cycle, the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation have awarded $127,000 in grants to support nine Rockford area organizations and 10 unique programs. The awards include $100,000 from the IceHogs Community Fund and $27,000 from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. Previously announced awards included:

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to VanVleet Family Foundation to fully fund participation costs for 67 kids to attend Fred VanVleet's Summer Camp

$34,000 (IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation) to Rockford Park District to support "Junior StreetHogs" outreach program focused on reducing barriers and increasing youth participation in hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Park District to support its first ever "Buddy Hockey" program that seeks to help eliminate barriers that often prevent youth, teens, and adults with disabilities from learning to play the sport of ice hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Hockey Club to help reduce season fees for players at the 8u level and increase participation at all levels

More details on additional grants awarded by the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will be revealed throughout the summer.

