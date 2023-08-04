Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today new promotional nights and the return of popular promotions with the organization's 2023-24 promotional schedule.

Iowa's Opening Night is Oct. 13 against the Henderson Silver Knights. Fans will receive a 2023-24 Iowa Wild magnet schedule, courtesy of Hicklin Door Services and KXnO, $2 beers, presented by 100.3 "The Bus", until the end of the first period, and $3 off Fireball mixed drinks.

Giveaways include a themed poster schedule presented by Fusebox One and KXnO (Oct. 14 vs. Henderson), school workbooks courtesy of MidAmerican Energy (Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee), Iowa Wild dog mat presented by 100.3 "The Bus" (Nov. 19 vs. Rockford), Iowa Wild oven mitt (Dec. 9 vs. Milwaukee), Ugly Sweater Scarves courtesy of KXnO (Dec. 23 vs. Manitoba), Iowa Wild hats (Jan. 5 vs. Grand Rapids), Adam Beckman bobblehead presented by KXnO (Jan. 6 vs. Grand Rapids), packing cubes (Jan. 26 vs. San Diego), Pink in the Rink item courtesy of KISS 107.5 (Feb. 10 vs. Tucson), youth jersey presented by JP Party Rentals (Mar. 10 vs. Manitoba), Velcro patch hats courtesy of ALS Association of Iowa and KXnO (Mar. 23 vs. Chicago), Jesper Wallstedt bobblehead presented by Home Solutions of Iowa (Apr. 6 vs. Hershey), and a team photo and trading cards courtesy of KXnO and Fusebox One (Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids).

Theme nights are School Day (Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 4 vs. Texas), Iowa Wild Election Day (Nov. 5 vs. Texas), Boy Scouts Night (Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee), Pucks 'N Paws (Nov. 19 vs. Rockford), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee), Winter Wonderland Weekend (Dec. 22 and 23 vs. Manitoba), New Year's Eve Celebration with Postgame Fireworks (Dec. 30 vs. Colorado), Local Heroes Night (Jan. 5 vs. Grand Rapids), Military Appreciation (Jan. 26 vs. San Diego), Women in Sports Night (Feb. 9 vs. Tucson), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 10 vs. Tucson), Sensory Awareness Night (Feb. 19 vs. Rockford), Kids Takeover Day (Mar. 9 vs. Manitoba), Crash's Dino Birthday (Mar. 10 vs. Manitoba), Pride Night (Mar. 22 vs. Chicago), Black Out ALS Night (Mar. 23 vs. Chicago), Hawkeye Night (Apr. 5 vs. Hershey) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids).

The Wild will wear specialty jerseys for three contests this season: Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee benefitting the Mid-Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America and Feb. 10 vs. Tucson for Pink in the Rink. Mar. 23 vs. Chicago features black specialty jerseys to benefit ALS Association Iowa. Iowa will also wear their alternate white jerseys on opening weekend, every Saturday before the all-star break and the weekend of Apr. 4 and Apr. 5 vs. Hershey.

Fans can take advantage of fan-favorite ticket specials during the 2023-24 season. Surly Brewing Breakaway Lounge features a rotating all you can eat and drink menu and a premium ticket in The Loft. Information on how to purchase this package and other specialty packages will be released at a later date. To check out these ticket specials and more, head to https://www.iowawild.com/tickets.

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. All Wild 365 Membership plans are currently available, purchase today by going to www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Nightly Specials

Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor(s) Monday $1 Hot Dogs (ends at conclusion of first period)

Tuesday TWOsday Menu - $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn 96.9 The Bull Wednesday Winning Wednesday

Thursday $1 Popcorn (Except Nov. 2)

Friday $2 Beer (ends at conclusion of first period) Fireball Friday Special 100.3 "The Bus" & Fireball Saturday 2-for-1 Confluence Beers (ends at puck drop) Confluence Brewing Company Sunday Post-Game Skate Central Iowa Figure Skating Club

All Saturday games are local concert series nights, lineup will be announced at a later date.

Theme Nights

Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor Participating Sponsor Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee School Day MidAmerican Energy Nov. 4 vs. Texas Hockey Fights Cancer

Nov. 5 vs. Texas Election Day

Nov. 19 vs. Rockford Pucks 'N Paws US Army Corps. of Engineers Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee Teddy Bear Toss Principal Grinnell Mutual Dec. 22 vs. Manitoba Winter Wonderland Weekend

Dec. 23 vs. Manitoba Winter Wonderland Weekend

Dec. 30 vs. Colorado New Year's Eve Celebration Greater Des Moines Partnership Jan. 5 vs. Grand Rapids Local Heroes Night

Jan. 26 vs. San Diego Military Appreciation

Feb. 9 vs. Tucson Women In Sports Night Capital Orthopaedics Feb. 10 vs. Tucson Pink In The Rink

Feb. 19 vs. Rockford Sensory Awareness Night

Mar. 9 vs. Manitoba Kids Takeover Day Scheels Mar 10 vs. Manitoba Crash's Dino Birthday JP Party Rentals Mar. 22 vs. Chicago Pride Night Capital City Pride Mar. 23 vs. Chicago Black Out ALS Night ALS Association Iowa Apr. 5 vs. Hershey Hawkeye Night University of Iowa Center for Advancement Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Fan Appreciation Night

Giveaways (all for the first 1500 fans unless otherwise noted)

Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s) Oct. 13 vs. Henderson Magnet Schedule Hicklin Door Services KXnO Oct. 14 vs. Henderson Poster Schedule Fusebox One KXnO Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee Workbook* Mid-American Energy Nov. 19 vs. Rockford Dog Mat*** 100.3 "The Bus" Dec. 9 vs. Milwaukee Oven Mitt

Dec. 23 vs. Manitoba Ugly Sweater Scarf KXnO Jan. 5 vs. Grand Rapids Hat Giveaway

Jan. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Adam Beckman Bobblehead KXnO Jan. 26 vs. San Diego Packing Cubes

Feb. 10 vs. Tucson Light Up Item** KISS 107.5 Mar. 10 vs. Manitoba Youth Jersey JP Party Rentals Mar. 23 vs. Chicago Velcro Patch Hat ALS Association Iowa KXnO Apr. 6 vs. Hershey Jesper Wallstedt Bobblehead Home Solutions of Iowa Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Player Trading Cards & Team Photo KXnO Fusebox One

* All students in attendance

**First 5000 fans

*** First 400 dogs

JERSEY AUCTIONS

Date and Opponent Jersey Auction Benefiting

Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee Jersey Auction Mid-Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America

Feb. 10 vs. Tucson Pink In The Rink Jersey Auction

Mar. 23 vs. Chicago Black Specialty Jersey Jersey Auction ALS Association Iowa

Apr. 6 vs. Hershey Alternate White Jersey Jersey Auction Special Olympics Iowa

For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

