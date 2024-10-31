Stars Acquire Draft Picks from Cedar Rapids

October 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

General manager Nick Fabrizio announced on Thursday that the Lincoln Stars have traded defenseman Martin Masa and a 2025 Phase I 10th Round draft pick to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in exchange for Omaha's 2025 Phase I Fourth Round draft pick and Omaha's 2025 Phase II Fifth Round draft pick.

Masa appeared in 60-of-62 games last season and all five postseason contests. His 18:34 average time on ice last season was the most of any returning Star. Masa recorded 14 points (3+11) last regular season before recording two assists in eight games to open this season.

