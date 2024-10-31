Stars Host Dubuque, Travel to Omaha this Weekend

The Lincoln Stars look to build off their USHL-best 9-2 record this weekend as they host the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday night before traveling up I-80 to take on the Omaha Lancers Saturday night.

The Stars split a home-and-home set with the Tri-City Storm last weekend by losing at home, 5-3, before winning on the road, 4-3. Last Friday's loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and was Lincoln's first defeat since Sep. 21. Lincoln trailed six different times and overcame five of those deficits. Gio DiGiulian led the way with three goals, including two last Saturday.

The Fighting Saints defeated Waterloo, 4-3, in a shootout on the road Tuesday night to stretch their winning streak to four games. They swept the NTDP U17's at home the previous weekend with a 3-0 win followed by a 3-2 victory. Dubuque holds the top penalty kill in the USHL at 90.7-percent and hadn't allowed a power-play goal in their last three games prior to going 4-for-6 at Waterloo Tuesday. Special teams figure to play a pivotal role in Friday's game because the Stars holds the USHL's best power play (30.3-percent).

The Lancers lost all three games last weekend by dropping a pair of home games against Fargo before being shutout at Sioux Falls last Sunday. Omaha opened the season 0-4 but won four straight games after replacing head coach Lennie Childs with Colten St. Clair on Oct. 9. Saturday is the first regular-season meeting between the Stars and the Lancers. Omaha does not come to Lincoln until Dec. 31 but plays all four of its games in the Capital City in a 54-day span wrapping up Feb. 22. The Lancers took the season series last season, winning five-of-nine games. The Stars are 108-111-11-9 all-time vs. the Lancers.

Head to lincolnstars.com to purchase tickets for Friday's Princess Night game. You can also purchase a Princess Package to get four tickets and two tiaras for $75 plus tax here. 7th Star members interested in attending Saturday's game at Omaha can do so by purchasing discounted tickets at this link .

