Capitols Host Youngstown to Kick Start November

The Capitols are back at home looking to continue a five-game win streak as they host the Youngstown Phantoms. Madison collected a point in all seven games that they played in the month, only falling in one of those seven games.

Scouting Youngstown

Madison dropped their lone matchup with the Phantoms this season in September in a shootout. In that game, the Capitols dominated even strength play, but a pair of Youngstown power play goals forced overtime. The Phantoms enter play this weekend in a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-5-0-0 and three games in hand of the team they are tied with, Chicago.

A pair of rookies for the Phantoms, Adam Benak and Jack Hextall, have been crucial to Youngstown's scoring this season. Both players have six assists on the season and combine for fifteen points between the two.

Melvin Strahl has become the go to goaltender for Youngstown starting in seven games for the Phantoms, including all five wins. He enters play this weekend with a 5-2-0-0 record, a .894 save percentage, and a 2.52 goals against average.

Quick Hits

Ryker Lee enters play tied for second in the USHL in points with thirteen on the young season. Just like the Capitols, Lee registered at least one point in every game in October including three multi-point games.

Goaltending has been a huge part to Madison's success so far this season with both Caleb Heil and Ajay White playing their part. Heil is tied for the most wins in the USHL with five this season and ranks in the top ten for both major goaltending statistics.

Friday night is our Teachers Appreciation Night, which means that teachers can get in for $6 with their friends and family getting discounted tickets of $12. On Saturday, it's our Pucks & Paws Night, which is always a fan favorite.

Both games this weekend will be streamed live on FloHockey(requires subscription) and Caps Radio on YouTube. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm with the pregame show starting at 6:45 pm. Drew Steele, the "Voice of the Capitols," will provide play-by-play commentary.

