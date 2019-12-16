Stanley Cup Returns to the Quad Cities Friday

Moline, IL - The Stanley Cup returns to the Quad Cities for the first time in four years as the Storm celebrate Radar's 1stÂ birthday Friday December 20thÂ at 7:00 P.M.

The TaxSlayer Center doors will open to the general public at 6:00 P.M. and the Stanley Cup will remain on display on the arena concourse until the start of the third period.

Kids under 12 can get a ticket for $1 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets for the game start at just $10. Access to the Cup is included with admission to the game and fans are encouraged to bring their own cameras or phones for pictures.

The first 1000 fans through the door get a free Radar plush keychain!Â Fans can also enjoy $2 beers and hot dogs until puck drop.

Radar, the official mascot of the Quad City Storm, will be celebrating his first birthday with more than a dozen of his mascot friends from around the QCA.Â All mascotsÂ andÂ Santa will be available on the concourse during the game for pictures, high fives and more!Â Â During the second intermissionÂ (before chuck-a-puck)Â Radar and all of his friends will come down to the ice to enjoy his birthday cake while the crowd singsÂ Happy Birthday.

The Storm will be raising money for Transitions Mental Health who will receive all of the proceeds from the chuck-a-puck and Storm jersey raffle.

The Storm will be taking on their cross-state rival, the Peoria Rivermen, in another action packed battle of the #ColdWarOn74 and tickets for the game can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com.

