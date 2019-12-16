Goaltender Ben Halford Called up to Atlanta

December 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - After a hard-fought weekend against a pair of rivals, the Fayetteville Marksmen see their roster continued to be called upon from higher-levels, this time in the form of goaltender Ben Halford to the Atlanta Gladiators.

Halford, 26, started the season with the Gladiators for Training Camp, before signing with the Marksmen a bit into the season to accompany Blake Wojtala. In his two appearances for Fayetteville, the goaltender put together a 3.12 GAA and a .889 SV%. This was the second stint in Fayetteville for the Princeton alumni, who was with the team for the end of their first season in 2017-2018, playing four games.

The 2018-2019 season saw Halford play 13 games - all in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks - where he posted a 5-8 record with a .889 SV% and 3.24 GAA. This will be his second stint in the ECHL.

For the Marksmen, Halford will be the seventh player called up to the ECHL - eighth call up overall of the season for the team, and second goaltender to advance to the next level (Danny Tirone).

-

The 2019 portion of the season is coming to an end, and the Marksmen will head into the New Year and New Decade with one final magical night for WIZARDRY NIGHT on Friday, December 27 at 7 PM! This will be a night full of all the fun from witches and wizards, and the perfect finish to the Christmas season.

2020 opens with one of the most-anticipated promotions of the season - OPERATION: SELLOUT on Saturday, January 4 at 6 PM! For ONE NIGHT ONLY, sit almost ANYWHERE in the Crown Coliseum (excl. Rinkside) for JUST $5! This is one night you absolutely can't AFFORD to miss. Tickets can be purchased on TheFayettevilleMarksmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.