Watson Signed to Full Contract

December 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that forward Bobby Watson has been signed to a full contract and forward Kyle Moore has been placed on waivers.

Watson first joined the Rail Yard Dawgs on November 27 on a three-game tryout contract. He has played under two different three-game contracts and has one goal in three games played for the Dawgs. The 27-year-old spent his previous two seasons playing in the ECHL with his hometown Tulsa Oilers.

Moore was originally acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen and had one goal and was -4 in five games with the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to action on Friday night on the road in Georgia against the Macon Mayhem at 7:30 PM. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey network begins at 7:15 PM and can be accessed via the new Rail Yard Dawgs app, available now in the App Store and on Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.