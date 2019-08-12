"Stan the Man" Coming Back for Year Three in Carolina

August 12, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds, a proud member of the FPHL, announced yesterday that defenseman Stanislav Vlasov will be returning to the team for the 2019-2020 season.

"We're happy to have 'Stan the man' back. He is a veteran player who will be a great addition to our team. He will have a fatherly role this year to take care of the younger players," remarked head coach Andre Niec.

Vlasov logged 27 points for the Thunderbirds last season (11g, 16a), surpassing his career high in points (16) that he set last season in Carolina.

"We're excited to have Stan returning for his third year with the Thunderbirds, he is well-respected in the locker room and the fans here love him too," said general manager Jimmy Milliken.

The St. Petersburg native is the third Russian Carolina has signed this offseason, the other being Viktor Grebennikov and Dmitri Seluytin. Vlasov is entering his sixth season in the FPHL after having played with the Danbury Whalers, Watertown Wolves, Port Huron Prowlers, Cornwall Nationals and Berlin River Drivers.

He is a two-time Commissioner's Cup champion, winning with Watertown in 2015 and with the Thunderbirds last season.

The Thunderbirds also announced yesterday on the "Sunday Morning Sports Brunch" on WTOB 980am/96.3fm that this year's Labatt Coach's Show will be broadcast live on location at the Carolina Ale House in Winston-Salem.

Lastly, 10-game rivalry ticket packs are on sale today. These tickets packages give fans the chance to see the 10 biggest rivalry games the Thunderbirds host this season. To get yours today, call (336) 774-4625.

