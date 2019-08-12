Battle Creek Rumble Bees to Announce Head Coach

The Rumble Bees will have some exciting announcements this week for its upcoming, inaugural season starting in October. The team will hold a press conference that will also be open to the general public. It will take place Wednesday August 14, 2019 inside The Rink at Battle Creek at 2pm. The new coach and staff will speak about what you should expect to see this season. The Bees will also make a few player announcements. There will be an open question and answer session along with time after for one on one interviews with the new coach after.

Season memberships are on sale now - Call 269-243-5027 to get your seats reserved. A $50 deposit reserves each seat. Bleacher sections start at $200, while premium, suite and glass seats are $300. These packages are for all 24 games at The Rink and have tons of benefits. Head to our website www.beehockey.com for more details and to get welcomed into the hive.

