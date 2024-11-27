Stamps Sign Trio of Canadians

November 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed three national players - defensive lineman Anthony Federico, receiver Maxim Malenfant and defensive back Jackson Sombach.

Federico appeared in one game for the Stampeders during the 2024 season and finished the year on the club's practice roster. Malenfant and Sombach both attended Calgary's training camp in May before returning to school for their final seasons at the university level.

Anthony Federico

Defensive lineman

College: Queen's

Height: 6.03

Weight: 235

Born: Nov. 7, 1997

Birthplace: Niagara Falls, ON

National

Federico joined the Stampeders on Sept. 17 after attending training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and then signing and playing two games with the Montreal Alouettes. He made his Calgary debut in Week 18 at BC and recorded one special-teams tackle.

In 26 career Canadian Football League games since being selected in the second round by the Tiger-Cats in the 2022 draft, he has recorded 11 special-teams tackles.

Before turning pro, Federico played 23 games over three seasons at Queen's. He had 87 career tackles for the Golden Gaels including 34.5 tackles for loss as well as 20.5 sacks. Federico earned first-team Ontario University Athletics and second-team all-Canadian honours in 2021 after registering 33 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in nine games.

Maxim Malenfant

Receiver

College: Ottawa

Height: 5.11

Weight: 185

Born: May 5, 1999

Birthplace: Drummondville, QC

National

Malenfant attended Calgary's 2024 training camp after signing with the Stampeders as an undrafted free agent. After camp, he returned to the University of Ottawa.

Malenfant played 30 games over five seasons with the Gee-Gees and had 47 career receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns as well as 111 kickoff-return yards, 82 punt-return yards and 28 rushing yards.

In 2023, Malenfant led the Gee-Gees with three touchdown catches and he was second on the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (266). He is a two-time U Sports academic all-Canadian.

Jackson Sombach

Defensive back

College: Regina

Height: 5.08

Weight: 185

Born: Mar. 11, 2000

Birthplace: Regina, SK

National

Calgary's seventh-round selection in the 2024 draft, Sombach saw action in two pre-season games with the Stampeders - recording two defensive tackles - before returning to the University of Regina.

With the Rams this season, Sombach earned second-team all-Canadian honours and was named a Canada West all-star for the second time in his career after recording 38 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and nine passes defended in 11 games. One of the interceptions came in Regina's Hardy Cup victory over Saskatchewan.

In 38 career games with the Rams, Sombach recorded 141 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 24 passes defended.

