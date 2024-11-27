Blue Bombers Unveil Signings

November 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American receiver Keilahn Harris, National long snapper Ian Leroux and national receiver AK Gassama. Harris (5-10, 180, Oklahoma Baptist; born: January 8, 2001, in Richardson, TX.) signs with the Bombers after time in the NFL, and a three-year collegiate career with Oklahoma Baptist University (2019-2022).

In April 2023, Harris signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons and was released after camp, then was resigned to the practice roster briefly. In January 2024, Harris signed a reserves/futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was waived in May 2024.

In college, Harris recorded 195 receptions for 2,515 yards and 26 touchdowns in 34 NCAA II games. He would also return 70 kicks for 1,570 yards and a touchdown, and ten punts for 66 yards. He was named to the First-team All-GAC (Great American Conference) after the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Leroux (6-1, 225, University of Laval; born: May 6, 1999, in Quebec City, QC) returns to the Bombers after spending the 2024 season with Laval. Leroux was selected in the fourth round, 37th overall by the Bombers in the 2024 CFL Draft. He would attend this year's training camp and appear in both preseason games at long snapper. Over his five seasons with Laval (2019-24), Leroux dressed for 41 games, recording 14 tackles and one interception. He won the Dunsmore Cup, Mitchell Bowl, and Vanier Cup in 2022 and 2024.

Gassama (5-9, 158, University of Manitoba; born: October 13, 1999, in Winnipeg, MB) is back with the Bombers after being selected in the sixth round, 55th overall in the 2024 CFL Draft. Gassama attended the 2024 Blue Bombers training camp and recorded one catch for nine yards in a preseason game versus the Roughriders.

In 2024, Gassama led the Bisons with 451 receiving yards, finishing fourth in the conference, and was awarded Canada West All-Star for the third straight season.

Over his career with the Bisons (2018-2024), Gassama has recorded 136 receptions for 1895 yards and 15 touchdowns. He would also rush 31 times for 203 yards, return eight kicks for 106 yards, and 20 punts for 160 yards.

