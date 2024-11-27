Argonauts Sign Five
November 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO -The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:
Re-signed:
Canadian LS Simon Chaves (Guelph)
American LB Clayton Glasco (Indiana State)
Canadian DL Baptiste Pollier (Ottawa)
Canadian OL Daniel Shin (Alberta)
American WR Derek Slywka (Ithaca)
