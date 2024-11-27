Argonauts Sign Five

November 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO -The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Re-signed:

Canadian LS Simon Chaves (Guelph)

American LB Clayton Glasco (Indiana State)

Canadian DL Baptiste Pollier (Ottawa)

Canadian OL Daniel Shin (Alberta)

American WR Derek Slywka (Ithaca)

