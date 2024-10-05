Stamps Sign Defensive Lineman Hutchings

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings and added him to their practice roster.

Jaylon Hutchings

#96

Defensive lineman

College: Texas Tech

Height: 6.00

Weight: 305

Born: Dec. 31, 1999

Birthplace: Dallas, TX

American

Hutchings signed with the National Football League's Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in August and saw action in two pre-season games, recording three tackles.

In college, Hutchings played 62 games and made 57 starts over six years at Texas Tech. He had 193 career tackles for the Red Raiders including 108 solo stops. Hutchings also had 26 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

In another transaction, the Stamps have released American defensive lineman Brandon Matterson from the practice roster.

