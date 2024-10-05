Argos Ink 2021 Draft Pick OL Sage Doxtater

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed Canadian OL Sage Doxtater.

Doxtater, 6-7 and 320lbs, most recently played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League in 2024. The Oneida Nation of the Thames native signed with the New Orleans Saints in early 2023 before playing five games with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL that same year. After being selected by the Argos with the 12th pick of the 2021 draft, Doxtater signed with New Orleans in May followed by a month-and-a-half long stint with Arizona in October and November of 2021. The former New Mexico State alum spent five years (2016-2021) with the Aggies, playing 49 games with 48 starts. He was named 2016 Sun Belt All-Newcomer Team.

