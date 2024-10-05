Tiger-Cats Release Six Americans
October 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following players have been released:
AMER- REC- Daniel Arias
AMER- DB- Dee Ford
AMER- DB- Robert Kennedy
AMER- RB- Lorenzo Lingard
AMER- TE- Camren McDonald
AMER- DB- Decorian Patterson
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Tiger-Cats Release Six Americans - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stamps Sign Defensive Lineman Hutchings - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Ink 2021 Draft Pick OL Sage Doxtater - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.