Tiger-Cats Release Six Americans

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following players have been released:

AMER- REC- Daniel Arias

AMER- DB- Dee Ford

AMER- DB- Robert Kennedy

AMER- RB- Lorenzo Lingard

AMER- TE- Camren McDonald

AMER- DB- Decorian Patterson

