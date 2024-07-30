Stampeders Release Pair of Defenders

July 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have released American linebacker Diego Fagot and American defensive back Rodney Randle Jr.

Fagot spent three weeks on Calgary's practice roster after being signed on July 8.

Randle, who joined the Stamps during the off-season after stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes, appeared in seven games this season and recorded 18 defensive tackles and two special-teams stops.

The Stampeders return to action on Sunday when they play host to the Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.

