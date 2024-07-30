Lions Announce Exciting Details Surrounding Festival for Touchdown Pacific Presented by WestJet

July 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Victoria) - The one-month countdown for Touchdown Pacific presented by WestJet is about to begin. On Tuesday, the BC Lions, in conjunction with the City of Victoria and Province of British Columbia, announced special details surrounding the three-day football extravaganza in the Capital. The Lions and Ottawa REDBLACKS will square off on Saturday, August 31 at Royal Athletic Park.

Since we made the announcement last year, the enthusiasm and excitement for Touchdown Pacific has only increased as the special event draws closer, said Lions' President Duane Vienneau.

These festival details announced here in Victoria today will help us fulfil our objective of hosting a great party for fans on Vancouver Island and across this great province.

The party starts on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30 with our festival at Ship Point Inner Harbour running from NOON-7:00 pm.

The two-day party features musical entertainment, food and beverages plus meet and greet sessions with players from the Lions and REDBLACKS while the Friday features an appearance from the Grey Cup.

The Touchdown Pacific festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Canadian football and culture, said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts Culture and Sport.

British Columbia is a recognized leader in event hosting, and we can't wait to welcome thousands of visitors to Victoria, who will experience the warmth of BC's hospitality and share in the BC Lions' historic 70th season. As we saw with Hockey Day in Canada - which generated $4 million for our region - these events create great business activity for the local economy. I encourage everyone to come out and participate in this free festival and experience the excitement and memories this event will create.

We are so excited to host the Touchdown Pacific festival and for thousands of visitors to experience our great city and charming inner harbour, said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill.

I encourage everyone to come down to this free, accessible event and join in on the community spirit Victoria is known for.

Added WestJet Vice-President of Commercial Development and Strategic Partnerships Jeff Hagen:

"WestJet shares in the BC Lions' enthusiasm for bringing the CFL experience to Vancouver Island and we are thrilled to play a role in bringing Touchdown Pacific to life.

Not only will visitors from across the country get to experience WestJet's world-class air travel to and from Victoria, but WestJet has gone above and beyond to deliver a memorable festival experience."

Due to the overwhelming demand which led to a sellout in less than one hour for the August 31 game, the Lions on Tuesday also announced tickets are on sale for our Backyard Watch Party presented by PlayNow Sports at Central Park.

Fans will be able to watch the game on the big screen while enjoying food and beverage options, appearances from our Uproar Dance Team and more! Tickets for the Backyard Watch Party can be secured HERE.

Following the momentum established with games played in Atlantic Canada, the Lions are proud to bring the CFL's Touchdown Series all the way West!

