Stamps Host New Citizens on Sunday

July 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders will proudly play host to nearly 100 new Canadian citizens at Sunday's Canadian Football League game as part of Heritage Night at McMahon Stadium.

The group will become citizens during an on-field ceremony officiated by the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, former Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, at McMahon on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. The newest Canadians will then be part of the pre-game flag ceremony and anthem before taking their place in the stands to watch the Stampeders' game against the Toronto Argonauts, which kicks off at 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.