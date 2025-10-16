Stampeders Host Argonauts in Regular-Season Home Finale

The Calgary Stampeders wrap up the home portion of their 2025 Canadian Football League regular-season schedule on Saturday when they play host to the Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.

Calgary (9-7) enters this week's action tied with BC for second place in the West, two points ahead of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and four in front of the Edmonton Elks. A Stamps victory over the Argos would allow Calgary to lock up a playoff spot.

The Red and White, who play the final game in the Week 20 slate, could also qualify for the post-season before they take the field on Saturday if either Winnipeg or Edmonton suffer a loss on Friday. The Blue Bombers play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders while the Elks are in Vancouver to face the Lions.

Toronto (5-12) has been eliminated from post-season contention in the East Division.

Both teams were on the road last week as the Stamps picked up a 37-20 victory in Hamilton against the East-leading Tiger-Cats while the Argos dropped a 27-19 decision in Regina against the Roughriders, the West Division frontrunners.

Stamps running back Dedrick Mills enters Week 20 as the leading rusher in the CFL with 1,225 yards. He starts the week with a 46-yard lead on Saskatchewan's A.J. Ouellette.

Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. needs 61 passing yards to reach the 20,000 milestone for his career. He would join Bo Levi Mitchell, Trevor Harris, Zach Collaros and Cody Fajardo as active members of the 20,000-yard club and would be the 39th player overall in league history to achieve the mark.

This is the second and final meeting of the 2025 season between the Stamps and Argos. The clubs met in Week 2 at Toronto's BMO Field, with Calgary claiming a 29-19 victory. Adams threw for 301 yards in the win and also contributed a rushing touchdown. The defence was led by Adrian Greene, who had a pair of interceptions including a pick-six.

The Stamps are 5-3 on home field 2025 and 3-4 against East Division opponents. The Argos are 2-6 on the road and 3-6 against the West.

The Stampeders will wrap up their regular-season schedule next week when they travel to Edmonton to face the Elks for a Friday Night Football showdown.

PinkPower presents by Mayfair Diagnostics

Saturday is the Stampeders' annual Pink Power game to help raise awareness and funds for the battle against women's cancers.

Toques and mittens will be available for purchase at $25 outside all gates, the Stamps Store and at Stamps House from 3:30 p.m. until kickoff or while supplies last. All proceeds go to Wellspring Alberta, a not-for-profit organization consisting of a network of community-based centres offering cancer-support programs and services.

East Fan Zone

The East Fan Zone is open two hours prior to kickoff and will include:

- Wellspring tent

- Mayfair activation

- Stamps player autographs

- World Vision tent and information

- DJ

Prior to the game, Stampeders players will be introduced alongside 12 season-ticket members who are cancer survivors.

Dring the game, limited-edition pink mini-footballs will be thrown into the stands after every Stampeders touchdown. Halftime will feature a minor-football showcase and a cheque presentation to KidSport.

Later, there will be a special announcement regarding the 113th Grey Cup, which will be played at McMahon Stadium in 2026.

During the game, fans will have a chance to win a player jersey, which they can get autographed at the conclusion of the game.







