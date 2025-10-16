Week 20 in the CFL

Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Three Canadian receivers have reached 1,000 yards (Justin McInnis 1,115, Kiondre Smith 1,027 and Nic Demski 1,001) - the most since 1993.

Four players have hit the 1,000+ rushing yard plateau: Dedrick Mills 1,225, A.J. Ouellette 1,179, James Butler 1,103 and Brady Oliveira 1,088. If Justin Rankin (976) and Greg Bell (944) reach the mark, it would mark the first time since 2009 that six or more have done so.

There were 37 sacks across the seven contests in the past two weeks (5.29 per game).

SSK (12-4) at WPG (8-8)

Week 13: WPG 30 - SSK 34

Week 14: SSK 21 - WPG 13

Saskatchewan allows a league-low 76.4 rushing yards per game, while Winnipeg owns the second-best rushing attack, averaging 121.9 yards per game.

Saskatchewan last posted a three-game sweep of the teams' season series in 2014.

Jake Maier will make his second start this season (1-0). He is a career 1-6 against Winnipeg.

Samuel Emilus recorded a season-high 142 receiving yards last week. He needs 86 more for 3,000 in his career.

Malik Carney's next sack will be the 25th of his career.

Willie Jefferson leads the league with 15 pass knockdowns.

Trey Vaval has four kick-return TDs this season - one off Keith Stokes's club record.

Tony Jones is six shy of his first 100-defensive tackle season.

EDM (7-9) at BC (9-7)

Week 1: EDM 14 - BC 31

Week 6: BC 32 - EDM 14

BC tops the CFL in big plays with 53. Edmonton is second with 48.

BC ranks first in net offence (428.5), while Edmonton has allowed a league-high 383.2 net yards.

Edmonton has committed the fewest turnovers this season (19) and the team leads the CFL with a +9 turnover ratio.

Edmonton has lost six straight in BC with their last win coming on August 19, 2021.

Cody Fajardo needs 94 yards for his fifth 3,000 passing yard season. He leads the league with a 75 per cent completion rate. He is a career 6-6 against the Lions.

Fajardo has not thrown an interception in his past 172 passing attempts.

Justin Rankin needs 24 yards for his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He has 1,608 yards from scrimmage.

The Lions are on a four-game winning streak where they have scored an average of 39 points.

In the teams' two matchups this season, Nathan Rourke has totaled 669 yards and five TD passes. He is a career 5-0 against Edmonton.

Keon Hatcher tops the CFL with 1,516 receiving yards; he is the first Lion to reach the 1,500+ plateau since Emmanuel Arceneaux (1,566) in 2016. In his last seven games, Hatcher has 47 receptions for 794 yards.

Mathieu Betts has recorded a sack in each of his last four games with a total of 10 across that span.

MTL (9-7) at OTT (4-12)

Week 2: MTL 39 - OTT 18

Week 19: OTT 10 - MTL 30

The Alouettes have won ten straight against Ottawa, dating back to October 10, 2022.

Montreal has not allowed a kick-return touchdown this season.

Davis Alexander holds the CFL record for the best mark to open a career at 10-0, including being 3-0 against Ottawa.

Tyrice Beverette needs ten defensive tackles for 350 in his career, while Darnell Sankey is eight shy of the 450-mark.

Joseph Zema leads the league with 12 punts inside an opponents' 10-yard line.

Jason Maas's next victory will tie Marc Trestman (72) for 19th on the all-time wins list.

Eugene Lewis and Justin Hardy need 37 and 63 receiving yards, respectively, to reach 1,000 on the season. Hardy's next catch will be the 300th of his career.

Kalil Pimpleton is second in the league with 2,108 combined yards (131.8 per game).

William Stanback recorded 15 touches for 114 yards in the teams' meeting last week.

TOR (5-12) at CGY (9-7)

Week 2: CGY 29 - TOR 19

Kevin Mital needs eight catches to become the seventh Canadian to reach 100 in a single season, joining Brad Sinopoli, Andrew Harris, Andy Fantuz, Kamau Peterson, Ben Cahoon (twice), Dave Sapunjis (twice) and Gerald Wilcox.

Last week, Isaac Darkangelo set a new career-high with 11 defensive tackles, while adding two special teams tackles and a sack.

Dejon Brissett has already established new career-highs in targets (81), receptions (62) and receiving yards (887).

Calgary has not reached double-digit wins since 2022. The team recorded 10+ victories in 15 of the 17 seasons between 2005-2022.

Vernon Adams Jr. needs 251 passing yards for his second 4,000+ season. He also needs 61 passing yards for 20,000 in his career.

Dedrick Mills has matched a career-high with three 100+ rushing yard games this season. He is tied for first in rushing majors among running backs.

Last week, 2025 CFL Draft pick Ludovick Choquette scored his first TD, while collecting a career-best 73 yards.

Clarence Hicks is part of a three-way tie for second in sacks (11), after collecting four sacks in his past two games.

Erik Brooks collected seven catches for 186 yards in his past two games, while adding 202 kick return yards.







