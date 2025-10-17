Big Game, Big Sound: MGK to Headline Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show

Published on October 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - When Canadian Football League (CFL) fans unite to cheer on the game they love at the 112th Grey Cup, a world-class soundtrack will reverberate throughout Princess Auto Stadium, featuring a proudly Canadian legendary band, a powerful voice from the championship's host province and a global icon preparing to embark on a journey around the world.

Canadian alt-rockers Our Lady Peace will open the festivities in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show. Niverville, Man., native Catie St. Germain will deliver the national anthem. And genre-bending singer, rapper and songwriter mgk will headline the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show.

"We're delivering a remarkable sound and atmosphere that will match the world-class action and entertainment on the field," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "An iconic Canadian band to kick things off, a powerful Manitoban voice to honour our anthem and a rising megastar to electrify halftime. It's going to be a show as unforgettable as the game itself!"

The 112th Grey Cup will be played on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS. It will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network, and internationally on the league's free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

In November, when mgk kicks off his highly anticipated Lost Americana Tour, in support of his seventh studio album of the same name, he will first make a stop in Winnipeg to find Canadiana. The multi-platinum artist is known for defying boundaries and crossing genres to reach fans of hip-hop, pop, rock and alternative.

"Canada has some of the best fans, so I'm excited to play the Grey Cup Halftime Show and to see some epic Canadian football!" said mgk.

mgk's infectious sound has been spotlighted on chart-topping, signature solo efforts and unforgettable collaborations with many of the world's most celebrated artists. 2023's Mainstream Sellout garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album, and mgk has taken home multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. His latest effort, Lost Americana, is filled with energy-infused, pop-rock anthems, including Cliché, Vampire Diaries and Miss Sunshine. The 2025-26 Lost Americana Tour will cross the globe with 67 shows across 14 countries, including six more to come in Canada.

Football has long been a creative outlet for mgk, who headlined last year's NFL halftime show in Germany. His latest track, don't wait, run fast, is currently featured as the anthem for ESPN's college football coverage throughout the 2025-26 season.

"It's Bud Light's first year as the Grey Cup Halftime Show sponsor and we are thrilled to have a global artist kick-off our inaugural year of the partnership," said Andrew Oosterhuis, Marketing Vice President, Labatt. "We look forward to consumers enjoying the clean, crisp taste of Bud Light during the most-viewed, live-music performance in the country."

Whether Somewhere Out There or in their hometown of Toronto, Our Lady Peace (OLP) has always stayed proudly true to its Canadian roots. The alternative rockers have sold millions of albums worldwide, but some of their greatest successes have come in Canada with four JUNO Awards, including two for Group of the Year, and a record-tying ten MuchMusic Video Awards. This year, in honour of three decades of music-making mastery, the band embarked on OLP30 - a 15-stop tour across its home and native land, celebrating a storied discography with its millions of fans across the nation.

"We're honoured to be part of such an iconic and longstanding Canadian tradition," said OLP frontman Raine Maida. "See you in Winnipeg on November 16!"

"Every year, the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show serves as an outstanding platform for Canadian artists to share their music with fans across the country, and this year we are thrilled to have Our Lady Peace take the stage," said Rob Keen, SVP, Sales, Marketing & Canadian Content Development at SiriusXM Canada. "We're proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the CFL and to celebrate the powerful connection between music and sport."

Catie St. Germain has been a fixture in her home province's music scene since breaking through in 2023 and claiming the prestigious Manitoba Country Music Association (MCMA) award for Emerging Artist. Her heartfelt performances led to three more MCMA awards in 2024, including Single of the Year for High Forever off her debut EP Cleaning House (Or Trying).

On November 8, the Métis singer-songwriter is hoping to hear her name called at the 2025 MCMA awards, where she has collected six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, the NCI FM Indigenous Country Music Award, Single of the Year for Good Girl Gone Bad Mom, and Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year. St. Germain is certainly no stranger to Princess Auto Stadium, having played multiple halftime shows and tailgates in support of her beloved Blue and Gold.

"I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity," said St. Germain. "Performing in my hometown on a national stage is going to be an unforgettable experience and I truly can't wait!"

ABOUT MGK

mgk is a GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum recording artist who is an atomic force in music, entertainment, film and fashion. In 2020, the Cleveland, Ohio native eclipsed genre expectations releasing a Rock/Pop Punk album, the widely acclaimed Tickets to My Downfall. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. Tickets to My Downfall landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart and spawned two No. 1 songs on the alternative side with bloody valentine and my ex's best friend, which both went platinum. In 2022 he followed with mainstream sellout, his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 cementing his status as a chart-topping artist. The album was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album" and was supported with a sold-out stadium and arena North American and Europe tour. The U.S. leg ended in mgk's hometown of Cleveland at the Huntington Bank Stadium playing to 50,000 fans, making him the first and only Ohio native to sell out the stadium. mgk's latest studio album lost americana, marks his seventh overall Top 10 and third consecutive No. 1 Rock and Alternative album.

ABOUT OUR LADY PEACE

One of Canada's most influential rock bands, Our Lady Peace has shaped the alternative rock landscape for over three decades. With multi-platinum-selling albums and global hits like "Superman's Dead," "Clumsy," and "Somewhere Out There," OLP has sold over 5 million albums worldwide and garnered more than 360 million streams. They are among the elite 13 Music Canada Diamond-certified artists, holding 3x-Triple and 5x-Double Platinum certifications. With 20 Top 10 radio hits in Canada- including five #1 singles - OLP has won four JUNO Awards and ten Much Music Video Awards, making them one of the most celebrated bands in MMVA history. In 2025, they were inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame. Their extensive touring history includes sharing stages with The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, and Alanis Morissette.

Our Lady Peace is Raine Maida (lead vocals), Duncan Coutts (bass), Steve Mazur (guitar), and Jason Pierce (drums).

ABOUT CATIE ST. GERMAIN

Canadian Country Music artist and Manitoba's own, Catie St. Germain is an award-winning MCMA artist, leading all artists in nominations at the 2025 Manitoba Country Music Awards. Blending classic roots with a modern edge, she is quickly becoming one of Canada's brightest country stars.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.