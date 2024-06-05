Stampeders Announce Team Captains

June 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Receiver Reggie Begelton, quarterback Jake Maier, defensive lineman Mike Rose and kicker René Paredes will serve as captains for the Calgary Stampeders in 2024. The quartet was chosen by player vote.

This year's captains have a combined 27 years of experience with the Stampeders including 12 for Paredes, who will be serving as Calgary's special-teams captain for the 10th time in his career.

Begelton (entering his seventh season with the Red and White) and Maier (fourth season) are co-captains on offence while Rose (seventh year) is the Stamps' defensive captain.

The Stampeders' regular-season schedule begins on Friday when they play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 7 p.m. MDT.

