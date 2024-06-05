Alouettes Are Ready to Defend Their Title

June 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will begin defending their Grey Cup title this Thursday evening in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium at 8:30 PM ET. In their last matchup during the Grey Cup final last November, Montreal emerged victorious by a score of 28-24.

In 2023, the Alouettes finished second in the East Division with a record of 11-7-0. Jason Maas' team ended the season on an eight-game winning streak, including five wins to finish the regular season and three additional victories in the playoffs.

On the other hand, Mike O'Shea's Winnipeg team won the West Division title with a 14-4-0 record. During the 2023 regular season, Winnipeg won both matchups against Montreal with scores of 17-3 and 47-17.

Quarterback Duel: Cody Fajardo vs Zach Collaros

The game will feature a showdown between two of the league's top quarterbacks, Cody Fajardo and Zach Collaros. Fajardo finished last season with 3,847 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes, while Collaros amassed 4,252 yards and threw for 33 touchdowns.

A New Chapter

2024 first-round pick, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, will make his debut in the CFL on Thursday. The Levis, Quebec native will fulfill his dream of putting on his childhood team's jersey. Receiver Charleston Rambo, who impressed during the preseason with performances of 71 and 67 receiving yards, will also play his first game.

Montreal native Sean Thomas Erlington, who spent five years in Hamilton, will play for the Alouettes for the first time. Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who spent three seasons with the Stampeders, will also play his first game with Montreal. Additionally, Josh Donovan, who spent 2023 on the practice squad, will make his debut as a starter at right tackle.

New Season, new challenges

Danny Maciocia and Jason Maas have made it clear: the 2023 season is behind them, and no one is talking about the Grey Cup victory anymore. With a new team and new players, the work begins again this Thursday evening in Manitoba. The Alouettes are ready to start this new season with determination and ambition.

