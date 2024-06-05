Elks Honour Past, Look Ahead with New Third Jersey

June 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - Bridging the past with the present, the Edmonton Elks new Icon Jersey has arrived.

Edmonton's new third jersey, which draws on iconic elements from the Club's rich history, was unveiled Wednesday night in a downtown fan event at the Canadian Icehouse. The new look, which is the Club's first new third jersey in a decade, will make it's on-field debut this Saturday when the Elks take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m., as Edmonton opens the 75th season in Club history.

The jersey was the result of nearly two years of work, with the goal of developing a modern classic that fans new and old could celebrate the next chapter of Green and Gold football in.

"With this season being our Club's 75th, we wanted to give fans a design that drew on our rich tradition, but wasn't afraid to bring something fresh to our on-field look," said Evan Daum, Elks Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement.

"There's a great deal of pride in what our Club has meant to Edmonton and Northern Alberta since 1949. This jersey represents the icons who came before us, and the bright future pro football has in our community."

The jersey is a clear representation of Edmonton and Northern Alberta, with several elements synonymous with the region.

Edmonton is proudly displayed in the new logo and across the chest, while nods to Alberta's rich energy tradition are present in the shoulder logo (oil derrick). The new shield is a modern take on the Club's first logo, and represents the region's energy sector (oil derrick), and the link between the team's history (EE logo) and it's future (antlers).

Along with those elements, the jersey also features a shoulder pattern representing Edmonton's river valley, and Northern Alberta's forests. Shoulder stripes connect jersey designs from the 1950s and 1960s with the present, all within a colour palette that is proudly Green and Gold.

The jerseys are now available for purchase by visiting Shop.GoElks.com and are also available at the Elks Team Store inside the Commonwealth Stadium Recreation Centre.

The Club plans to wear the new look June 8 and two other times this season.

