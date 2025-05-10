Stallions vs Roughnecks Game Preview

May 10, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

THREE STALLIONS TO WATCH ON OFFENSE:

Amari Rodgers: The shifty 5-foot-9, 211-pound Clemson product provided a snapshot of his big play ability in last week's win over the San Antonio Brahmas. Rodgers caught a slant pass from Case Cookus, spun to the outside and raced for a 43-yard touchdown late in the first half. On the season, Rodgers has seven catches for 103 yards and also makes an important contribution in the return game. Rodgers and Davion Davis form the top punt return duo in the UFL. Rodgers is 5th in the league in punt return yardage with 142 yards on 10 returns. Davis is 6th with 113 yards on seven punt returns. Rodgers led the UFL last season with 283 punt return yards.

Case Cookus: Time will tell if Cookus can hold on to the starting quarterback position. Alex McGough is ready to come off the injured reserve list and Andrew Peasley showed flashes of his ability last week before being injured. But the veteran Cookus has shown he is a viable option to lead the Stallions as they move forward. In three games this season, two of them starting assignments, Cookus is 32-of-58 for 347 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Armani Taylor-Prioleau: In a difficult season for the Stallions offensive line, the 6-foot-6, 318-pound left tackle has been a steadying force up front. Taylor- Prioleau is in his second season as a starter for the Stallions. The big tackle was solely a basketball player until his junior year in high school. He signed with Appalachian State to play football but left after one season to play basketball at South Carolina State. He returned to the football field after two seasons away and excelled in his return. Has been with four NFL organizations.

THREE STALLIONS TO WATCH ON DEFENSE

Steven Gilmore: Firmly established as one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the UFL. Gilmore is currently third in the league in passes defended

with nine pass breakups and one interception and tied for second in pass breakups. He is fourth on the Stallions in tackles with 28 and is tied for second with 19 solo tackles. Gilmore's first interception came last week in the Stallions' win over the San Antonio Brahmas.

Kyahva Tezino: Continues to be the team's leader in tackles while playing in a four-man rotation at linebacker where the snaps are split up evenly. Tezino leads the team with 38 tackles and is tied for second on the team with 19 solo stops. Tezino led the Stallions with 77 tackles in 12 games last season.

Marvin Wilson: The 6-foot-3, 316-pound defensive tackle made a key defensive play last week by forcing a fumble in the win over the Brahmas. He added four tackles in the game. Has established himself as a steady force on the defensive front in his two seasons with the Stallions. Finished the 2024 season with 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and pass breakup. This season, Wilson has 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble. The former Florida State defensive lineman spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in two regular season games. He had three tackles against the Dallas Cowboys in his first appearance.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

The Stallions are second in the UFL with nine passing touchdowns through the first six games. Wide receiver Deon Cain is the lone Stallion with more than one touchdown. Cain, who is one of the top deep threats in the UFL, has a pair of touchdown receptions. The Stallions have seven players with one touchdown reception this season. Those seven players are Davion Davis, Cade Johnson, Jordan Thomas, Marlon Williams, Amari Rodgers, Jace Sternberger and C.J. Marable. Will there be another receiver added to the list this weekend? The D.C. Defenders are the only UFL team with more passing touchdowns this season. The Defenders have 11 scoring receptions with six players grabbing at least one.

SCOUTING THE HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

Houston is playing the team's best football of the season over the past three weeks. The Roughnecks sandwiched two wins over Memphis and a victory over San Antonio around a close loss to the Stallions. With that surge, the Roughnecks have put themselves in good position to chase a playoff spot from the USFL Division and they can take huge steps forward the next two weeks with games against Birmingham and Michigan. Houston enters this weekend trailing division co-leaders Birmingham and Michigan by one game.

Quarterback Jalan McClendon has grabbed a firm grasp on the starters role over the past three weeks. He entered in relief after starter Nolan Henderson was hurt three weeks ago against the Stallions. McClendon performed well in that game and led the team to wins the past two weeks. McClendon is 64-of-91 for 556 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Wide receiver Justin Hall leads the league with 32 receptions. He's gained 237 yards with two touchdowns.

Houston is the league leader in turnover margin. The Roughnecks have 10 takeaways (four fumble recoveries, six interceptions) and five giveaways (all on interceptions) in six games. The six interceptions are tied for second in the league but the Roughnecks lead the UFL with two touchdowns on interception returns. Rayshad Williams leads Houston with two interceptions and he returned one for a touchdown.







