Toa Taua Walks Off Panthers in 25-24 Win in Arlington

May 10, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - With one second remaining in the game, running back Toa Taua saved the day for the Michigan Panthers with a one-yard touchdown rush to tie the game 24-24 with an opportunity to win the game on the conversion attempt. Michigan went back to Taua again, who ran in the one-point attempt to deliver the resilient victory for the Panthers.

After a Bryce Perkins scramble and hurdle to get to Arlington's one-yard line, head coach Mike Nolan was able to get the timeout off before the clock ran out. In the end, it was an 11-play, 56-yard drive in the final two minutes that Michigan put together.

It was not the best game for the Panthers, as they were held scoreless in two quarters, lost two fumbles and allowed Arlington to go on a 15-0 run. Michigan rallied with 16 points in the fourth quarter in a wild affair.

Michigan's defense showed out, as they held the Renegades 1-of-5 in the red zone while tallying three sacks and 10 TFLs, a team game-high this season.

Arlington took an early lead with a field goal, but Perkins took the Panthers on an eight-play, 79-yard drive that was capped by a Perkins touchdown two plays into the second quarter.

Perkins scampered from 24 yards out, but the ball was punched loose before the goal line. The ball took a Michigan bounce and right back into the arms of Perkins in the endzone for the score. The one-point conversion attempt was stopped, but Michigan led 6-3.

B.T. Potter extended Michigan's lead with a 56-yard field goal. It is the longest make of Potter's career and tied for the longest field goal in the league this season. It's also the longest outdoor field goal for a Panther kicker since the merger to form the UFL.

Arlington then went on a 15-0 run with the help of three more Lucas Havrisik field goals and a 29-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Vaughns. The Renegades kicker knocked in a 33-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, and banked another two in the third quarter.

The first touchdown of the game for the Renegades came early in the fourth quarter, as Luis Perez connected with Vaughns for the catch-and-run score. The two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping it a one-score game.

Michigan's offense stopped the bleeding with a Malik Turner 12-yard touchdown with 5:47 remaining in the game. Perkins made a big play earlier in the drive, finding Taua for an 11-yard gain on fourth-and-seven to keep the drive alive.

After a defensive holding on the initial attempt, the Panthers attempted the three-point conversion from the five-yard line, and Perkins hit Turner again in the corner of the endzone to tie the game 18-18.

Arlington responded with another touchdown, this time a 10-yard connection from Perez to Sal Cannella. The Renegades opted to go for the two-point conversion attempt, but Michigan's defense turned them away.

With 2:01 remaining in the game, Perkins and Co. did what they had to do to steal the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Perkins completed 15-of-28 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown. Perez completed 25-of-34 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns for Arlington.

Perkins was also Michigan's leading rusher with 60 yards and one touchdown on eight attempts. Taua had 10 carries for 31 yards and one touchdown. Dae Dae Hunter was the leading rusher for Arlington with 35 yards on 18 carries.

Michigan's leading receiver was Siaosi Mariner with five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Vaughns was the leading receiver for the Renegades with nine receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers (5-2) will stay in Texas in Week 8 to take on conference foe Houston Roughnecks (3-3) for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1 PM ET on FOX. The Renegades (3-4) will play the DC Defenders (5-2) at Audi Field, kicking off at 12 PM ET on Sunday.







