Renegades Fall to the Panthers in a Late Back-And-Forth Thriller

May 10, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Renegades (3-4) came up just short against the Michigan Panthers (5-2) in a narrow 25-24 defeat at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday.

From the opening kickoff, Arlington's defense set the tone, forcing back-to-back three-and-outs on Michigan's first two drives. On the Renegades' second offensive series, tight end Sal Cannella hauled in a 39-yard reception, then followed up with a crucial third-down conversion to help set up a field goal to close out the first quarter with a 3-0 lead.

Michigan answered early in the second quarter when quarterback Bryce Perkins found an opening and scrambled 24 yards for the Panthers' first touchdown of the day, giving them a 6-3 edge. Midway through the quarter, Michigan extended its lead to 9-3 with a booming 56-yard field goal. As the half wound down, Arlington put together a quick response. Wide receiver Deontay Burnett came up with two huge first-down catches inside the two-minute warning, pushing the Renegades into the red zone and setting up another field goal to close the gap to 9-6 at halftime.

Arlington came out of the locker room steady and opportunistic. A pass interference call and a strong gain by running back Dae Dae Hunter set up a 29-yard field goal to even the score at 9-9. The Renegades then capitalized on special teams, forcing a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and recovering in red zone territory. The offense turned that opportunity into three more points and their first lead of the game, 12-9.

Michigan responded with a promising drive, marching to Arlington's 4-yard line, but a botched handoff resulted in a fumble recovered by the Renegades. With momentum on their side, Arlington opened the fourth with a bang. Quarterback Luis Perez connected with wide receiver Tyler Vaughns for a 29-yard touchdown, capping the drive and pushing the Renegades ahead 18-9 after a failed two-point attempt.

Wide receiver Malik Turner helped spark a quick-strike response, and Michigan pulled even after a touchdown and successful three-point conversion, tying the game at 18-18.

Arlington struck again just minutes later. Explosive plays by Hunter and Vaughns drove the Renegades downfield in a hurry. Perez found Cannella once again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown reception. Another failed two-point try left the score at 24-18.

With time winding down, Michigan mounted one final drive. Despite tight coverage and pressure, the Panthers powered into the end zone with a one-yard rushing touchdown, then took the lead for good on a successful one-point conversion.

The Renegades (3-4) are on the road next Sunday (May 18th) for a rematch against top-seeded XFL conference team, the D.C. Defenders (5-2), on ABC at 11 a.m. CT.

NOTES

This is the second matchup between these two teams. Last time they played, the Renegades fell to the Panthers 28-27. Michigan leads the series 2-0.

WR Tyler Vaughns had a season-high game, finishing with nine receptions for 127 receiving yards and a touchdown. He led the Renegades in receptions and receiving yards.

TE Sal Cannella had a season-high in receiving yards, finishing with 92 yards. He is currently in the top five of total receptions this season with 30 receptions.

QB Luis Perez finished with a season-high in passing yards and touchdowns, going 25-for-34 (73.5) for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

K Lucas Havrisik had a perfect kicking game, going 4-for-4 on field goals. Two from 33 yards away, one from 29 yards, and another from 20 yards.

The Arlington defense currently leads the UFL in total team sacks with 19 sacks.







