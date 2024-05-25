Stallions Suffers First Loss of Season

May 25, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Birmingham Stallions' 15-game winning streak came to an end at the Alamodome as they suffered their first loss since the 2023 regular season, falling to the San Antonio Brahmas, 18-9.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 18 of 32 passes for 211 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Martinez also led the team's rushing efforts with 56 yards on five attempts.

The receiving corps was led by Jace Sternberger, who had 110 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions, including a long of 49 yards. Marlon Williams added 42 yards on five receptions, and Amari Rodgers contributed 35 yards on three receptions.

Defensively, the Stallions recorded 66 tackles. DeMarquis Gates led the defense with nine tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, and one sack. Kyahva Tezino had eight tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defended. Madre Harper added five tackles (four solo).

The Stallions now hold an 8-1 record and will return to Protective Stadium to face the Michigan Panthers for the regular season finale on June 1 at 1 p.m. CT.

Here's how it happened:

Brahmas 2nd Possession: Justin Smith makes a 36-yard touchdown reception. Brahmas lead 6-0. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:18. 1-point attempt fails.

Stallions 3rd Possession: Ramiz Ahmed kicks 34-yard field goal

Brahmas 4th Possession: Morgan Ellison rushes for a 1-yard touchdown. Brahmas lead: 12-3. Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards, 3:30. 1-point attempt fails.

Stallions 5th Possession: Jace Sternberger catches a 15-yard touchdown pass. Brahmas lead 12-9. Drive: 4 plays, 55 yards, 2:11. 2-point attempt fails.

Brahmas 8th Possession: Mark Ellison rushes for a 9-yard touchdown. Brahmas lead 18-9. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 7:47. 1-point attempt fails.

