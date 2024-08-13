Birmingham Stallions Wide Receiver Deon Cain Signs with Buffalo Bills

August 13, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Deon Cain has signed with the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League.

Cain started all 10 regular season games for the Stallions, leading the team with 33 catches for 436 yards and three touchdowns, including a long of 40 yards. He posted a season-best 144 receiving yards against Memphis in week three, the second-most receiving yards in a single game across the league.

In addition to his role as a wide receiver, Cain contributed on special teams as a kickoff returner, tallying 14 returns for 280 yards, with a long of 39 yards.

The Florida native also started both postseason games for the Stallions, recording four catches for 25 yards and helping secure the team's third consecutive championship. Cain was named the 2023 USFL Championship MVP the previous season after catching three touchdown passes in the title game.

A five-star recruit as a quarterback, Cain began his college football career at Clemson University, where he quickly transitioned to wide receiver. As a true freshman in 2015, he made an immediate impact, recording 34 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns. During his sophomore season in 2016, Cain played a pivotal role in Clemson's offense, with 38 receptions for 724 yards and nine touchdowns, contributing to Clemson's victory in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. After his junior season, Cain chose to forgo his senior year and declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cain was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short after he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason, landing him on injured reserve. Cain returned in 2019, making his NFL debut with the Colts but was waived later that season. He then had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles, primarily contributing on practice squads. In March 2023, Cain signed with the Birmingham Stallions for his first stint. Following the 2023 USFL season, he briefly returned to the Eagles before re-signing with the Stallions on November 30, 2023.

