Arlington Renegades to Offer Special Discounts for All Season Ticket Members
August 13, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
Arlington, TX - The Arlington Renegades have announced special incentives for all season ticket members for the upcoming 2025 season.
Fans who are looking to renew or become new season ticket members, will receive numerous incentives like:
NEW - Food & Beverage Discounts*
General concession items
Domestic beverages
NEW - Pregame sideline passes for one (1) home game per account
NEW - Season Ticket Member commemorative item
Priority access to renew same seat location
Discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com**
Priority access to purchase additional seats at season ticket member pricing
Priority access to purchase additional seats for Playoffs and 2025 Championship game
Priority access to team events for example meet & greets, town halls, chalk talks, virtual autographs, digital press conferences, and more.
*Early gate prices on concessions until the end of the 1st qtr.
**Online only
The renewal date for season ticket members starts August 13 and ends September 13. Those seeking to become new members can place a deposit now to secure their spot in line for best available seats.
To renew or purchase season tickets, fans can visit uflrenegades.com/tickets or call the Renegades front office at (469) 966-6468.
