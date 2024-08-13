Arlington Renegades to Offer Special Discounts for All Season Ticket Members

August 13, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, TX - The Arlington Renegades have announced special incentives for all season ticket members for the upcoming 2025 season.

Fans who are looking to renew or become new season ticket members, will receive numerous incentives like:

NEW - Food & Beverage Discounts*

General concession items

Domestic beverages

NEW - Pregame sideline passes for one (1) home game per account

NEW - Season Ticket Member commemorative item

Priority access to renew same seat location

Discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com**

Priority access to purchase additional seats at season ticket member pricing

Priority access to purchase additional seats for Playoffs and 2025 Championship game

Priority access to team events for example meet & greets, town halls, chalk talks, virtual autographs, digital press conferences, and more.

*Early gate prices on concessions until the end of the 1st qtr.

**Online only

The renewal date for season ticket members starts August 13 and ends September 13. Those seeking to become new members can place a deposit now to secure their spot in line for best available seats.

To renew or purchase season tickets, fans can visit uflrenegades.com/tickets or call the Renegades front office at (469) 966-6468.

