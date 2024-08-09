Birmingham Stallions Defensive End Jonathan Garvin Signs with San Francisco 49ers

August 9, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions defensive end Jonathan Garvin has signed with the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League.

Garvin started in all 10 regular season games for the Stallions. He recorded 19 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and led the team with two forced fumbles.

The Florida native also started both postseason games for Birmingham, tallying nine tackles (six solo), two sacks, and one pass breakup, helping the Stallions secure their third straight title.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound defensive end had a standout collegiate career at Miami (FL). During his sophomore year, Garvin recorded 60 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, five pass breakups, and a touchdown on a fumble return in 13 starts. He followed up with 37 tackles and five sacks in his junior season, highlighted by an impressive performance in his final regular season game against Duke, where he posted 10 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. After the season, Garvin chose to forgo his senior year and entered the 2020 NFL Draft.

Garvin was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over three seasons with the Packers, he appeared in 38 games, including one start, and contributed 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. In July 2023, Garvin was released by the Packers. He signed with the Birmingham Stallions on March 14, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.