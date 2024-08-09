Memphis Showboats 2025 Ticketing, Seating Update

August 9, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release









Construction at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, home of the Memphis Showboats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have announced information surrounding ticketing and seating for the 2025 United Football League season in the midst of the ongoing renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Memphis Tigers play their first home game on August 31. Showboats and United Football League representatives will be in attendance to gauge the full scope of how the renovations impact the fan experience. Following that review, the Showboats will begin their season-ticket renewal process.

During the 2025 UFL season, the Showboats will have chairback seats on the west side of the stadium available for sale, as well as bleacher seating in the end zone. If needed, chairback seats on the east side of the stadium will be made available as well.

The Showboats will communicate full ticket information, pricing and information on how the renovations will impact areas such as access to restrooms and concessions, parking and entry gates.

"Showboats fans can rest assured that the renovations will not impact our ability to play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the 2025 season," said Steve Macy, Memphis Showboats Senior Director of Team Business and Event Operations.

Fans can contact the Memphis Showboats ticket office by phone (901.341.7008) or email (tickets@uflshowboats.com) for more information.

