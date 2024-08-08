Birmingham Stallions Defensive Tackle Carlos Davis Signs with Cincinnati Bengals

August 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions defensive tackle Carlos Davis has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League.

Davis started nine regular season games last season as one of the key pillars of the Stallions' defense. He recorded a team-high seven sacks on the season, along with 23 tackles (13 solo), one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His seven sacks were tied for the second-most in the UFL.

The 6-2, 312-pound tackle started both postseason games for the Stallions, tallying five tackles (three solo, one TFL) and one pass breakup, helping Birmingham secure its third consecutive championship. He was one of two defensive tackles named to the 2024 All-UFL team.

Davis showcased his athletic versatility as both an All-American in track and field and a key player on the football field at Nebraska. During his college career, Davis started 11 of 12 games as a senior, recording 32 tackles. Over his college career, he compiled 125 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine and a half sacks, solidifying his reputation as a formidable defensive presence.

The Missouri native was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in seven games during his rookie season, contributing six tackles. After a brief stint on injured reserve in 2021, Davis was waived by the Steelers in 2022 and later signed by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Following his release from the Falcons, Davis joined the Birmingham Stallions in October 2023, where he helped Birmingham to its second straight championship. Although he briefly returned to the Falcons' practice squad, he re-signed with the Stallions in January 2024.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 8, 2024

Birmingham Stallions Defensive Tackle Carlos Davis Signs with Cincinnati Bengals - Birmingham Stallions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.