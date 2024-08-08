UFL Players to Watch in the NFL - Preseason Week 1
August 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL will see 16 players on NFL rosters this weekend, as the league's preseason kicks off tonight.
Here are the players to watch per matchup:
Thursday, August 8
NFL Game Player Name POS UFL Team NFL Team
Detroit at New York Giants Jake Bates K MICH DET
Jacob Burton OL MICH DET
Jacob Saylors RB STL NYG
Carolina at New England Kiondre Thomas CB HOU CAR
Josiah Bronson DT MEM NE
Liam Fornadel OG D.C. NE
A.J. Thomas S BHM NE
Friday, August 9
Houston at Pittsburgh Malik Fisher DE D.C. HOU
Saturday, August 10
Washington at New York Jets Ramiz Ahmed K BHM WAS
Armani Taylor-Prioleau T BHM WAS
Kohl Levao OL SA NYJ
Adrian Martinez QB BHM NYJ
Nehemiah Shelton CB MEM NYJ
Brandon Smith WR D.C. NYJ
Isaiah Winstead WR ARL NYJ
To date there are 46 UFL players who have signed NFL contracts and are in NFL camps.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from August 8, 2024
- UFL Players to Watch in the NFL - Preseason Week 1 - UFL
- Birmingham Stallions Defensive Tackle Carlos Davis Signs with Cincinnati Bengals - Birmingham Stallions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.