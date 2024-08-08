UFL Players to Watch in the NFL - Preseason Week 1

August 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL will see 16 players on NFL rosters this weekend, as the league's preseason kicks off tonight.

Here are the players to watch per matchup:

Thursday, August 8

NFL Game Player Name POS UFL Team NFL Team

Detroit at New York Giants Jake Bates K MICH DET

Jacob Burton OL MICH DET

Jacob Saylors RB STL NYG

Carolina at New England Kiondre Thomas CB HOU CAR

Josiah Bronson DT MEM NE

Liam Fornadel OG D.C. NE

A.J. Thomas S BHM NE

Friday, August 9

Houston at Pittsburgh Malik Fisher DE D.C. HOU

Saturday, August 10

Washington at New York Jets Ramiz Ahmed K BHM WAS

Armani Taylor-Prioleau T BHM WAS

Kohl Levao OL SA NYJ

Adrian Martinez QB BHM NYJ

Nehemiah Shelton CB MEM NYJ

Brandon Smith WR D.C. NYJ

Isaiah Winstead WR ARL NYJ

To date there are 46 UFL players who have signed NFL contracts and are in NFL camps.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.