San Antonio Brahmas Long Snapper Rex Sunahara Signs with Cleveland Browns

August 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has announced that San Antonio Brahmas long snapper Rex Sunahara has signed with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. Sunahara becomes the sixth Brahma to sign an NFL contract this off season.

He is the third Brahma to sign with an NFL team in the last two days joining wide receiver Jontre' Kirklin and outside linebacker Zach Morton who signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Kohl Levao (New York Jets), defensive lineman Prince Emili (Atlanta) and offensive lineman Julién Davenport (Atlanta) signed before training camps started. As with the other San Antonio signees, the Brahmas will retain Sunahara's rights should he return to the UFL.

Sunahara has played the last two seasons for the San Antonio Brahmas serving as a mainstay in one of the top special teams kicking units in XFL 2023 and the UFL in 2024. In 2024, San Antonio ranked second in punting averaging (45.9 yards per punt) and led the UFL in punts downed inside the 20 (12) with Sunahara working with veteran NFL punter Brad Wing. In 2023, Sunahara, Wing and kicker Parker Romo were one of the top batteries in the league as Wing led XFL 2023 in punting (47.9 yards per punt) and Romo led the league in kicking (17-of-19 field goals) and earned All-XFL honors.

A Bay Village, Ohio native, Sunahara played collegiately at West Virginia.

He becomes the 50th UFL player to sign an NFL contract this offseason.

