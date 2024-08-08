UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 8

August 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced two of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. As of today, 50 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

BHM DT Carlos Davis Cincinnati Bengals

MICH DE Breeland Speaks Jacksonville Jaguars

SA LS Rex Sunahara Cleveland Browns

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.