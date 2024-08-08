UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 8
August 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced two of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. As of today, 50 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
BHM DT Carlos Davis Cincinnati Bengals
MICH DE Breeland Speaks Jacksonville Jaguars
SA LS Rex Sunahara Cleveland Browns
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
