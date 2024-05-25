Brahmas Take First in Conference, Hand Birmingham First Loss

May 25, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







The San Antonio Brahmas handed the Birmingham Stallions their first loss of the season, breaking their 15-game winning streak dating back to last season. Cornerback Teez Tabor sealed the game with an interception of Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez in redzone to deny a potential comeback. Quarterback Chase Garbers came into the game halfway through the first quarter and played the rest of the game, leading San Antonio to victory with a playoff host spot.

Welcome Back, Chase Garbers!

After missing the last five weeks due to injury, quarterback Chase Garbers was back in action for the first time since Week 3. Garbers completed 16-of-23 passes for 139 yards in the win. Despite not starting, Garbers played a majority of the game.

Defense, Defense

San Antonio's defense led the UFL in scoring heading into the game against Birmingham. The Brahmas man- aged to slow down the UFL's top offense, limiting them to a season-low nine points and just 278 yards of total offense. The UFL's leading tackler Jordan Mosley led the way with a team-high eight tackles and added a tack- le for loss. The Brahmas registered three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Ellison to the Endzone

Brahmas running back Morgan Ellison saw an increased workload with the absence of John Lovett and did not disappoint. Not only did Ellison carry the ball 12 times for 30 yards, but he also scored two touchdowns. The scores were Ellison's first and second of the season and proved pivotal in the tight game.

Jontre Kirklin with the Arm

Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, San Antonio's leader in receiving yards, made a big play with his arm in the first quarter with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Justin Smith. It is Kirklin's second touchdown pass in as many years. Kirklin joins his teammate Brad Wing as the only non-quarterbacks in the league with a passing touchdown this season. Kirklin also finished the game with 66 receiving yards.

Zach Morton's Brahmas Debut

Linebacker Zach Morton made his Brahmas debut in Week 9, recording his first sack on Birmingham's first offensive drive of the game. Morton finished the game with 0.5 sacks and three total tackles. Next Man Up

Brahmas tight end Cody Latimer exited the game early after reeling in a 25-yard completion in the first quarter. In his absence, San Antonio's other pass catchers stepped up. Four Brahmas had four or more catches on the day, including Justin Smith who had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Attendance: 11,839

