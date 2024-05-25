Showboats Give Back at Alpha Omega Veterans Services

May 25, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Representatives of the Memphis Showboats continued their community service initiatives in the city Saturday, ahead of Sunday's game vs. the D.C. Defenders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

In conjunction with FedEx Cares, the Showboats visited Alpha Omega Veterans Services as part of the Showboats' Hats Off To Heroes weekend. The Showboats representatives met with veterans currently being served at Alpha Omega Veterans Services, assembled hygiene kits and served dinner to the residents. Head Coach John DeFilippo, General Manager Dennis Polian, placekicker Matt Coghlin, linebacker Terrill Hanks, wide receiver Vinny Papale, running back Darius Victor and punter Matthew White were in attendance along with Showboats front office and support staff.

Kevin Ferrell, who currently serves as a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist at Alpha Omega Veterans Services and was once a resident, who was the beneficiary of the services provided by the organization, said the visit from the Showboats meant a great deal to the people in attendance.

"It's a little bit of normalcy to have someone pay attention and let them know they are relevant, that people care," Ferrell said. "Seeing the athletes was great for (the residents). When you see stuff on TV and then you see real, live athletes and then you interact with them, it does a lot for a lot of these guys who are not from here, don't have family, aren't around family."

The Showboats also offered the group of veterans at Alpha Omega Veterans Services tickets to Sunday's game and a group of two dozen or more will be in attendance at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

"Just the little things like being able to attend a sporting event, when you're displaced, you're absent from normal things like cookouts with family, being able to go out to events like this," Ferrell said. "You have a lot of guys ... they're not used to being out in settings with large groups of people. So things like this start to acclimate them back into normal life."

The Showboats are proud to offer special $10 ticket offers to help raise funds for four local organizations who support our heroes in healthcare, education, first responders and military veterans. With every $10 ticket purchased at the links below, $5 will be donated to these charitable organizations.

Alliance Health: www.fevo.me/alliancehealth

Schoolseed: www.fevo.me/schoolseed

First Responders Foundation: www.fevo.me/frf24

Alpha Omega Veterans Services: www.fevo.me/alphaomega

In addition to the fund-raising ticket offer, FedEx Cares is inviting Alpha Omega Veterans Services as well as some FedEx team members, who are veterans of various branches of the U.S. military to participate in Sunday's game-ball delivery prior to kickoff. FedEx Cares and the UFL are proud to support Alpha Omega Veterans Services and to thank them for their service and contributions.

Kickoff for Sunday's Memphis Showboats-D.C. Defenders game is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT.

