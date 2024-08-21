Showboats TE Sage Surratt Signs with NFL's Cardinals

August 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Memphis Showboats tight end Sage Surratt has signed with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League.

Surratt hauled in 27 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns for the Showboats last season, seeing action in all 10 games.

Prior to joining the Showboats, Surratt was with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers. He caught 50 passes for 552 yards and one score with the Breakers in 2023. He was on the roster of the Birmingham Stallions in the 2022 USFL season as well.

Surratt has also spent time on NFL rosters with the Detroit Lions (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2022).

As a collegiate player, Surratt earned First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and Third Team All-America honors as a wide receiver for Wake Forest in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.