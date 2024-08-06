Showboats Offensive Lineman Alec Lindstrom Signs with the Los Angeles Rams
August 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - Memphis Showboats offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom has signed with the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League.
Lindstrom saw action in 10 games. Four starts, two at corner and two at right guard. He was part of the Cowboys practice squad in 2022, before joining the Showboats.
The former Boston College Eagle was a two-time first team All-ACC in 2020 and 2021.
The Memphis Showboats will retain Lindstrom's rights should he return to the UFL.
