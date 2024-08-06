UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 6
August 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced four of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 41 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
ARL CB Delonte Hood Arizona Cardinals
BHM OG Matt Kaskey Los Angeles Rams
MEM OL Alec Lindstrom Los Angeles Rams
STL LB Mike Rose New Orleans Saints
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
