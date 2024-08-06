Rose Signs with New Orleans

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Mike Rose has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.

In 7 games this season, Rose ranked third on the team with 45 tackles (25 solo/2 TFL). He also broke up 3 passes, had 2 interceptions, and forced a fumble.

A native of Brecksville, OH, Rose finished his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at Iowa State after recording 35 tackles in 8 games for St. Louis during the 2023 season.

Rose is the fifth Battlehawk and one of 41 UFL players overall to sign an NFL contract since the off-season began on June 18.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will retain Rose's rights should he return to the UFL.

