Birmingham Stallions Offensive Lineman Matt Kaskey Signs with Los Angeles Rams

August 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions offensive lineman Matt Kaskey has signed with the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League.

Kaskey played in all 10 regular season games (starting four) and started both postseason games last season, helping Birmingham to its third consecutive championship. He played both offensive guard and tackle for the Stallions.

The Dartmouth product began his professional football career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2019 NFL Draft. After being released during final roster cuts, he joined the Carolina Panthers' practice squad and eventually earned promotion to the active roster. He contributed to both the practice squad and active roster before being placed on injured reserve in 2021 and later released.

Kaskey initially signed with the Birmingham Stallions on December 13, 2022, where he played a key role in their championship-winning season in 2023. He briefly joined the Los Angeles Chargers in August 2023 but was waived later that month. Kaskey re-signed with the Stallions on November 6, 2023, bringing back his experience and leadership to the offensive line.

During his time at Dartmouth, Kaskey was a standout offensive tackle, earning All-Ivy League honors and leading an offensive line that allowed just seven sacks in his senior season.

