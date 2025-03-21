2025 Birmingham Stallions Announce Final Roster

March 21, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL (March 20, 2025) -The Birmingham Stallions finalize their roster to 50. The Stallions will now begin prep for their opening game on March 30.

The following players have been placed on waivers:

No. Name Position College

75 Alex Akingbulu T Fresno State

85 Marcus Baugh TE Ohio State

14 Nevelle Clarke CB Central Florida

43 JoJo Domann LB Nebraska

71 Matt Farniok G Nebraska

1 JuJu Hughes S Fresno State

83 Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State

28 Qwuantrezz Knight S UCLA

63 Grant Miller G Baylor

86 Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

91 Kyle Phillips DE Tennessee

59 Joshua Pryor DE Bowie State

24 Elijah Sullivan LB Kansas State

95 Demetrius Taylor DT Appalachian State

"It has been a great camp, and we had some really difficult decisions to make to get us here. Unfortunately, we can't keep them all. We had to make some hard decisions, but we like our football team and excited to get to work for the first game against D.C.," said Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz.

The Stallions' 2025 season kicks off Sunday, March 30 against the D.C. Defenders at 2 PM CST at Audi Field in our nation's capital. Stallions season tickets are on sale now at https://www.theufl.com/teams/birmingham/tickets.

