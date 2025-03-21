2025 Birmingham Stallions Announce Final Roster
March 21, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions News Release
BIRMINGHAM, AL (March 20, 2025) -The Birmingham Stallions finalize their roster to 50. The Stallions will now begin prep for their opening game on March 30.
The following players have been placed on waivers:
No. Name Position College
75 Alex Akingbulu T Fresno State
85 Marcus Baugh TE Ohio State
14 Nevelle Clarke CB Central Florida
43 JoJo Domann LB Nebraska
71 Matt Farniok G Nebraska
1 JuJu Hughes S Fresno State
83 Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State
28 Qwuantrezz Knight S UCLA
63 Grant Miller G Baylor
86 Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
91 Kyle Phillips DE Tennessee
59 Joshua Pryor DE Bowie State
24 Elijah Sullivan LB Kansas State
95 Demetrius Taylor DT Appalachian State
"It has been a great camp, and we had some really difficult decisions to make to get us here. Unfortunately, we can't keep them all. We had to make some hard decisions, but we like our football team and excited to get to work for the first game against D.C.," said Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz.
The Stallions' 2025 season kicks off Sunday, March 30 against the D.C. Defenders at 2 PM CST at Audi Field in our nation's capital. Stallions season tickets are on sale now at https://www.theufl.com/teams/birmingham/tickets.
