Marquette King: Kicking Beyond the Game

March 21, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







When you think of Marquette King, you likely picture his signature swagger on the field, his booming punts, and the effortless way he makes one of football's most pressure-filled jobs look easy, but beyond his kicking prowess, King's story is one of passion, creativity, and a relentless belief in manifesting success.

From Macon to the Pros

Born and raised in Macon, Georgia, King's journey to professional football was anything but ordinary. He played college ball at Fort Valley State University, a small HBCU where he honed his craft as a punter and kicker. In 2012, his dedication and talent earned him a shot with the Oakland Raiders, becoming one of the league's most exciting special teams players. By 2018, he was suiting up for the Denver Broncos, solidifying his reputation as one of the best at his position.

"I always knew I didn't want a normal job," King says. "Football gave me structure, and structure is a superpower."

The Mental Game of Kicking

Ask any kicker, and they'll tell you that mental toughness is just as crucial as their kicking ability. King has mastered the art of composure, a skill he applies not only to football but to his life outside the game as well.

"You gotta stay somewhere in the middle," he explains. "If you get too high, it's too much. If you're too low, you ain't focused enough. Balance is key."

This philosophy has helped King navigate the unpredictable nature of professional sports.

He continued, "The more you play the game, the more that you start to realize that football is very similar to how life works. It's a lot of small lessons that come with the game."

A Passion for Music

When King isn't on the field, you'll likely find him in the studio. His love for music dates back to his childhood when his mother bought him a keyboard. Though he didn't fully embrace it at the time, he eventually found his way into producing beats and writing songs.

"I used to make beats in high school, and when I got to the Raiders, I had a lot of free time," he recalls. "One day, I asked myself, 'What would I sound like if I recorded myself?' And from there, the dominoes fell."

King describes music as another creative outlet, one that, much like football, requires discipline and structure. "Some artists stay out from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., but I've got to have a schedule. I want to see the sun come up."

His latest track drops this Friday, and he hopes fans will embrace his art as much as they've supported his football career. "It's like Christmas for me," he said with a smile. "Waking up, checking if it's on platforms-just seeing people's reactions is the best feeling in the world."

The Road Ahead

While King is fully invested in making the most of his time with the Renegades, he's also manifesting a return to the NFL. With NFL teams searching for punters, he remains confident that his opportunity will come.

"The UFL is the league of opportunity," he says. "They let players be themselves, and they support us on and off the field. I know I'm getting another shot-I'm manifesting that comeback."

For now, King is locked in on his season with the Renegades, refining his mental approach and striving to be even better than before.

"I'd be disappointed if I moved the same way I did the last two seasons," he says. "This year is about growth, mentally and physically."

A Message to the Fans

King knows he wouldn't be in this position without the unwavering support of the fans, and he doesn't take that for granted.

"Shout out to all the Arlington Renegades fans and all the UFL fans," he says. "They're the reason we get to do what we love. And a big shout out to the UFL for giving me another opportunity to display what I can do."

With his strong leg, creative mind, and determined spirit, Marquette King is proving that life isn't about choosing between passions-it's about balancing them all and excelling in every arena.

