Birmingham Stallions to Host Watch Party for Season Opener in D.C.

March 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







The Birmingham Stallions will host a watch party at The Ramblers Sports Bar & Grill at The Fennec* for fans to watch the Stallions' season-opener against the DC Defenders on Sunday, March 30, at 2 p.m. CT.

"We are extremely excited to be hosting our first watch party of the 2025 season for our awesome fans to enjoy," said Vice President of Business Operations David Martin. "Our players and coaches have been working hard throughout the training camp, and we can't wait to watch the chemistry on the field. We're excited to rally here in Birmingham and cheer from afar."

The Stallions' opening game is Sunday, March 30, against the DC Defenders at 2 p.m. at Audi Field in our nation's capital. The Stallions' first home game of the season will be on Friday, April 11 against the Arlington Renegades at 7 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium. Season and single-game tickets to the 2025 Stallions season are on sale now at https://www.theufl.com/teams/birmingham/tickets.

New ticket offers for the season:

Family 4 Pack

Our Four-Pack is available for all 5 games and includes 4 tickets in section 106 or 145, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas. Swing by the South Box Office windows on gameday to pick up your food and beverage vouchers. Then make your way to the concession stands near sections 106 or 145 to redeem your meal. For more information on this offer, visit: https://www.theufl.com/birmingham-ticket-packages#four-pack.

There are also additional tickets deals for: students, first responders, active military and veterans, healthcare workers and teachers. For information on this, visit: https://www.theufl.com/birmingham-ticket-packages.

*The Fennec address: 1630 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

